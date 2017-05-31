Diary Of An Ex-Google Intern

Google has had a huge impact on our everyday lives for the past two decades. The company’s Android OS is already the most used OS on the planet , and it’s also exploring burgeoning hardware technologies including VR headsets and drones .

It’s no surprise, then, that when it comes to working in tech, Google is always near the top of the list. Google has been the No. 1 most coveted company for internships for the last two years running, according to Vault’s annual rankings. But how do you score an internship with Google–and does it live up to the hype? We spoke with Kerry Wang, a graduate student at Stanford University, who interned with the company last summer.

On His Role At Google

I interned at Google at their Mountain View campus in the summer of 2016. I was 20 years old and had just finished my junior year of undergrad at Stanford. The 10-week program lasted from June to August.

I was a business intern in their Building Opportunities for Leadership & Development (BOLD) program. Specifically, I worked as a product sales lead in their Online Partnerships Group. As a product sales lead, I worked with both business and engineering teams to develop and launch products on the AdSense platform. I loved working with a cross-functional team and tackling the unique opportunities it presented. It was also a position that I felt well-suited for due to my background in human biology (with an innovation, entrepreneurship, and human behavior concentration) and computer science.

How He Found The Google Internship

The application process for the BOLD Internship started during my freshman year of college. I had seen a flyer advertising the BOLD Discovery program at Google’s New York City campus that was designed for undergraduate freshmen. I decided to apply and was super excited when I was accepted. Along with an all-expenses-paid trip to New York, I spent three days at the Google campus learning about the company’s culture and business operations. I loved what I learned, so when the recruiter for BOLD Discovery reached out two years later to pitch the BOLD Internship, I immediately submitted my resume and application.

The Interview Process At Google

Since BOLD Discovery is a feeder program for the BOLD Internship, I was lucky to be a part of the Fast Track Process. I submitted my application at the beginning of October, heard back from them a few weeks later, and had my interviews scheduled for the beginning of November. While I applied to the general BOLD Internship program, my recruiter matched me with Online Partnerships Group after seeing my resume.

I had two one-on-one 30-minute interviews over Google Hangouts with product sales leads, and I really enjoyed them both. I was a little nervous going into it, but I was prepared, and it helped to know that Google wanted me to do well. My recruiter even emailed me to wish me luck the evening before the interviews. I had a lot of fun with the questions, and I loved getting to know my interviewers. I ended up working with both of them during my internship, and one of them became a great mentor to me.