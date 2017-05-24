Greenpeace Is Targeting Corporations That Use Lawsuits To Silence Protestors In New Campaign

In May 2016, multinational forestry giant Resolute Forest Products filed a $300 million lawsuit against Greenpeace, in what the environmental group says is part of a larger trend of corporations using legal challenges to deter activists and protest in environmental, social, and political issues.

Now Greenpeace is launching what it calls one of its biggest campaigns of its 46-year history, using its court battles with Resolute as a jumping off point to encourage people to use their voices in order to counter multimillion-dollar corporate PR campaigns.

#OurVoicesAreVital, created with Brooklyn-based agency Big Spaceship, aims to illustrate the power of collective protest, featuring actor Amir Talai (The Circle), artist Jet Martinez, and Free the Nipple founder Lina Esco.

Big Spaceship group creative director Steve Street says the goal was to make people aware that Resolute Forest Products is threatening the very existence of Greenpeace. “And if they win, it could greatly impact the free speech rights of individuals and advocacy groups everywhere,” says Street. “We needed a campaign that transcended borders and galvanized a counter voice.”

Part of the $300 million suit in Georgia state court is based on the RICO Act laws aimed at combating organized crime, alleging that as part of the environmental group’s 2013 “Resolute: Forest Destroyer” campaign accusing the company of destroying boreal forests in northern Ontario and Quebec, it had engaged in a “criminal scheme” against Resolute by flying in activists to Georgia to protest a shareholder meeting. Last week, the court said that Resolute had not adequately justified why the case should be heard in Georgia, and it should be moved to California.

The court ruled they failed to show anything defamatory occurred. “Nor do they provide a factual basis from which to infer that [Greenpeace] committed fraud or extortion before, during, or after the trip,” the judge wrote. “The allegations in the complaint, at best, support the inference that defendants organized and held a protest in Augusta.”