Parachute Home continues to experiment with translating its online experience offline

Four years ago, a spate of online bedsheets brands like Parachute, Brooklinen, and Boll & Branch entered the scene, offering luxurious sheets that competed directly with expensive department store brands like Sferra and Frette. Because these startups were digital and direct to consumer, they were able to charge more reasonable prices for high-end bed linens.

In an interesting twist, Parachute is now investing heavily in its brick-and-mortar presence at a time when many brands are actively shutting down their physical stores. A year ago, it launched a hotel in Venice, Ca., that served as a showroom for products but also a gathering spot for classes and events. This week, the brand has opened another store in a historical Victorian building in Portland, Oregon.

Rather than simply replicating the hotel concept, founder Ariel Kaye is focused on curating an experience that will be relevant to the locals. This store will feature the work of local craftspeople and artists with similar aesthetics; it also has a large garden in the back that will be used for parties. Parachute offers an interesting example of how brands can successfully translate online experiences offline. In both stores, the goal isn’t necessarily to get people to buy products, but to create community and invite customers to be part of the lifestyle the brand has created.