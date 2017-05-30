Exactly What To Wear For Your First Job Interview

If you’re a recent grad, the amount of prep for your first big job interview can be nerve-racking. And after studying up on the company and practicing potential answers to possible interview questions , what you are going to wear is probably low on your list. Your parent’s platitudes about dressing for the job you want are woefully nonspecific, and wearing the wrong thing can mean losing the job before you open your mouth .

So we asked Nicole Russo, a personal stylist ‎who works with a number of clients in the tech industry in New York City, to tell us what a jobseeker can wear to an interview to nudge the odds–especially if their only previous experience is internships. She even selected a few images from Instagram to illustrate the looks she recommends.

Hacking The Snap Judgment

“Sometimes confidence is the biggest power move you have,” Russo says, thinking back to the time she landed her first styling gig with very little experience. In order to look the part, Russo says putting effort and care in your choice of clothing can signal confidence and assuredness as opposed to indifference. “Not knowing how to pull yourself together comes across as incompetent,” Russo says.

Fit, Fabrics, And Fabulousness

That’s why she recommends making sure that whatever you select fits really well, is clean, and not wrinkled. If possible, garments should be made of silk, wool, leather, or other natural fibers. If you lean toward vegan leather for bags and shoes, Russo advises to take a good look at the construction and make sure it’s quality. “Nothing in a bright color,” she cautions, “especially if it’s not finely made.” Overall, Russo suggests taking a good, hard look at all your accessories like belts, watches, or other jewelry. “If they look plastic to you, they probably look plastic to everyone,” she observes.

Color Coding

As for clothing colors, Russo says “keep it simple.” Black, gray, or navy are fail-safe choices. “You will never go wrong with a shirt or blouse in a classic color palette,” she points out. A 2014 study by Harris Interactive for CareerBuilder bears this out. Interviewers associated positive personality traits with those colors. For example, black signaled leadership, blue was for team players, and gray was associated with logic and analytical behavior. Bright colors should be avoided, as Russo says. A quarter of hiring managers associated orange with lack of professionalism.