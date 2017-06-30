Even in politics, it’s a Mac vs. PC world

Turns out those “I’m a Mac/I’m a PC” ads could just as easily have been about Republicans and Democrats. SurveyMonkey gathered political data from their subscribers, and Axios took that data and put together a tech-oriented look at the 2016 U.S. election. They calculated what the election would look like if the only voters were Mac users, or only PC users, or only iPhone or Android users.
Axios then put that data into a map, and the results are fascinating. In short, if only Mac users had voted, Hillary Clinton would have won the election (meaning she’d be the one tweeting about Mika Brzezinski’s face-lift right now). Check it out here, while surreptitiously checking out your coworkers’ phones.