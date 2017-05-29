Here’s How To Find A Minute Of Mindfulness Anywhere

Everyone’s mind wanders.

Mindfulness is paying attention to what’s happening in the present moment. So if you’re aware that your mind is wandering, you’re halfway to a successful mindfulness practice. The other half of mindfulness is gently returning your attention back to the here and now. But this doesn’t mean you have to yank your misbehaving mind back to reality. Instead, think of it as a compassionate return to consciousness. Picture a feather on the ground, lifted up by a gust of wind and then floating back down to rest on the pavement. Wandering. Awareness. Return. Practicing A Minute Of Mindfulness No Matter Where You Are And here’s something cool: The easiest tool for achieving that gentle return to the present moment is always available to you. Focus on one single physical sensation. It could be feeling your back against the chair, your hand holding the fork, your finger on the touch screen. The key is to aim all of your awareness directly at one physical sensation of your choice. Pick one part of your body that’s in contact with an object. Let’s say it’s your feet on the floor. Pour all of your awareness right down into the soles of your feet. What’s the sensation there? Are your feet resting on the floor lightly, or are they pressing against it? Now wiggle your toes a bit, and notice how the sensation changes. Are you wearing socks? If so, can you feel the fabric against your feet?

If you had to assign a feeling to this sensation, would it be pleasant? Unpleasant? Neutral? This is all about noticing what is, rather than making a relative comparison to anything that you are not experiencing right now. All we’re focusing on is the feeling. See? That took all of a minute. And you weren’t ruminating on the past or fretting about the future. It’s impossible to be fully present in your body with a wandering mind. If you pick the presence, the mind can’t meander. Wandering. Awareness. Return. When Your Mind Wanders When you notice your mind drifting, give yourself a pat on the back for being aware. Gently return to the here and now by choosing one part of your body that’s in contact with something else. Feel everything about it. Be a physical sensation detective and say things to yourself like: “I feel my fingers grabbing the steering wheel pretty tightly,” or, “I’m noticing the slight weight of these glasses resting on the bridge of my nose,” or, “This chair feels kinda hard under my backside.” Don’t follow that last statement with a thought like: “I really should get a new chair,” since that’s not a physical sensation and could lead to less feeling and more thinking thoughts like, “I need to earn more money before buying a new chair,” which sends rumination an invitation to join you. But by all means, if you discovered through this mindfulness exercise that your current chair hurts your bottom, go ahead and spring for a new one.

