Most Men Ask Their Phone For Advice Before Dad, So Gillette Made An App For That

According to Gillette’s research, 84% of guys said their go-to source for information is their phone, while just 13% said they turn to Dad first. And 72% of guys said their phone was the one source of information they can’t live without, and only 10% said Dad. Those are some sad stats for dads.

So for Father’s Day, agency Grey New York created a follow-up to last year’s ad, aiming to get more young men real-talking to their fathers with another edition of “Go Ask Dad.” Last year it was a tablet, while this year the brand disguised the dads as a Siri-like personal assistant app.

Once again, it’s a fun, if a bit overtly emotionally manipulative, idea around the role of male role models and fathers in modern society. It’s clear they’re aiming right at dudes’ cryballs, looking to pull off some Dove-style sadvertising. But the sentimentality feels a bit rushed here, What do these young guys think of their dads? How would each describe the other? Without any kind of context, it feels like we’re running straight to the waterworks without setting up the emotional stakes. Maybe I should ask my dad what he thinks about it.