Airbnb Adds Reservation Booking Through Resy, In San Francisco For Now

If you’re perusing Airbnb offerings in San Francisco, you might notice something new: reservation booking through Resy. Last November, Airbnb announced it would be integrating Resy’s reservation booking into its Trips platform, but this is the first time we’ve seen it inside the app.

Under the “For You” section among sake tastings and loft-style concerts is a new section cooly titled “Popular tables in SF.” Clicking on that icon will serve up a bevy of local spots to dine at–and within each restaurant profile, an opportunity to book a reservation.

“We’re currently testing the technical side of this partnership with a small group of restaurants in San Francisco. If you’re in San Francisco, or searching for San Francisco in our recently updated ‘For You’ tab, you may see an option to discover–and book a table–at a San Francisco hot spot, all without leaving the Airbnb app,” says company spokesman Tim Rathschmidt. It’s unclear how large the test currently is or when it will roll out more widely. But the big idea here is that Airbnb is looking to expand into more concierge-like services on its platform.

Airbnb has deep interest in expanding its platform beyond bookings. At a March luncheon inside the New York Stock Exchange, CEO Brian Chesky said he expects that by 2021 most revenue will come from offerings like experiences and other new products rather than homes. In the last year the company has acquired Canadian Luxury Retreats, launched Experiences, led a $13 million investment in Resy, and entertained the idea of dabbling in flights. It’s also angling more toward offerings that can be used by both tourists and locals.



The Resy integration is the first time Airbnb has teamed up with a third party inside of its own app.