Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o Will Now Star In A Movie Thanks To The Internet

Remember that photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting front row at a Miu Miu fashion show that someone later captioned “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and [Lupita] is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the [scams]”?

That movie is actually happening: Netflix recently acquired the rights to the project during the Cannes Film Festival.

What could have easily been another case of a golden idea lost in the ephemerality of the internet is really going down as stated: Rihanna and Nyong’o in a buddy comedy with Ava DuVernay directing and Insecure‘s Issa Rae writing the script.

Can we all just take a minute and marvel at this staggering display of black girl magic?

When the 2014 image of Rihanna and Nyong’o resurfaced earlier this year, it tipped off a back-and-forth among the women involved that had all of Twitter wondering, “my god–what if?”