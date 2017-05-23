Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o Will Now Star In A Movie Thanks To The Internet

Remember that photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting front row at a Miu Miu fashion show that someone later captioned “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and [Lupita] is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the [scams]”?
That movie is actually happening: Netflix recently acquired the rights to the project during the Cannes Film Festival.
What could have easily been another case of a golden idea lost in the ephemerality of the internet is really going down as stated: Rihanna and Nyong’o in a buddy comedy with Ava DuVernay directing and Insecure‘s Issa Rae writing the script.
Can we all just take a minute and marvel at this staggering display of black girl magic?
When the 2014 image of Rihanna and Nyong’o resurfaced earlier this year, it tipped off a back-and-forth among the women involved that had all of Twitter wondering, “my god–what if?”
I'm down if you are @rihanna https://t.co/vwHBWeCbFZ
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 21, 2017
I'm in Pit'z https://t.co/Kz0o3lBEmL
— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 23, 2017
Lights set. Camera's up. Ready to call action for these #queens. ???? pic.twitter.com/NVgqpFeTnu
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 24, 2017
Issa possibility ???? https://t.co/QrqjSFJ73f
— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 23, 2017
Not to mar this glorious occasion with legalities, but the question now is who will get credit for the idea? Technically, a public social media post doesn’t necessarily count as intellectual property. That said, untangling exactly who captioned the photo is dicey territory given the internet’s propensity to copy, slightly edit, and paste. Variations of this caption have been floating around, but from the looks of the Twitter conversation among Rihanna, Nyong’o, DuVernay and Rae, a Twitter user by the name of @1800SADGAL can be traced as a credible source.
Regardless, whoever is responsible for bringing this concept to light deserves some sort of producer credit.
You did good, internet–you did real good.