Mika and Joe respond: Trump has an “unhealthy obsession,” and White House staffers tried to blackmail us

After yesterday’s tweets from Donald Trump making sexist and nasty remarks to MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, all eyes have been on the Morning Joe personalities and their reactions. Today they published an op-ed in the Washington Post that didn’t mince words: “Donald Trump is not well” was the headline.

In the piece, they describe an “unhealthy obsession” the president had with the show and his penchant for sexist remarks. They also give their version of what Trump’s tweets yesterday described last winter. Most interesting, however, is a claim that White House staff members tried to blackmail the hosts.

“This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked,” Scarborough and Brzezinski write. “We ignored their desperate pleas.” In essence, they are claiming that Trump told them a tabloid would run a smear story about them, unless they begged for forgiveness. If true, this is insane at best, illegal at worst. Trump has already responded on Twitter, calling their story (what else?) fake news. The National Enquirer has also responded.

On that note, if you work at National Enquirer, or have firsthand information about this story, I’d love to hear from you—anonymity guaranteed!