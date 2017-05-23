Warby Parker Cofounders Tell New Grads It’s Fine To Make It Up As You Go Along

Before Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa started Warby Parker with their fellow cofounders Jeff Raider and Andy Hunt, they felt the way a lot of new grads do: extremely well-educated in a narrow range of really specific things.

“Three of us had management consulting and finance backgrounds, and the other came from a nonprofit,” Gilboa told Northeastern University’s graduate-degree recipients in a commencement address with Blumenthal earlier this month. “If you wanted a team to build a fancy Excel model or put together a slick PowerPoint presentation, we were your guys. If you wanted to create an A-team to disrupt the $100-billion optical industry, we were most certainly not it.”

Highly specialized skills can feel like an albatross when you’re just entering the workforce, especially right now, when so many recent grads are taking jobs for which they’re overqualified. But as Gilboa and Blumenthal see it, it wasn’t the details of their education that secured Warby Parker’s success. Looking back, they’ve learned a few lessons that might go farther than any MBA or technical degree can take you–particularly in fields you’re totally unfamiliar with.

Here are three of them in Blumenthal and Gilboa’s own words, excerpted from their Northeastern address and lightly edited.

1. Presume Positive Intent

Neil Blumenthal: It’s human nature to assume the worst. Avoid doing so. Have enough confidence in yourself that when someone suggests a new idea or takes action without telling you first, don’t get defensive. You can’t gain trust if you don’t give it away first. This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be skeptical at times–but trust first, then verify. If you can’t presume positive intent, then you’re hanging out with the wrong crowd.

Dave Gilboa: Our lack of industry experience made us joyfully naive. It enabled us to get excited about an opportunity without being scared off by its complexity. Our lack of knowledge fostered a beginner’s mind-set that forced us to ask basic questions about every aspect of our business: How can we dramatically bring down the price of glasses? Are there nontraditional ways we can enable customers to try on our frames? How many lens options do we need?

While industry insiders scoffed, every day we learned more, got smarter and applied that learning. But you don’t need to start a business or work at a startup to be entrepreneurial. You just need to commit to getting better every day.