NASA’s “near-Earth objects” live stream and three other ways to rock out on Asteroid Day 

Today’s the day, so let’s get right to the list. The best way to celebrate Asteroid Day, the intergalactic holiday that was made official by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs in December 2016, is to watch NASA’s live broadcast, starting at noon EDT today. To kick off the festivities, the space agency will explain how their Planetary Defense Coordination Office finds and studies “near-Earth objects” aka how they plan to protect the Earth from getting destroyed by an asteroid (hint: ‘splosions). You can watch it here.