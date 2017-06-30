Airbnb wants to rent you mansions and penthouses and villas, oh my!

Airbnb already rents out fashionable homes to bigwigs like Lady Gaga, but now it wants to make those premium homes into a stand-alone offering. The company is working on a project informally called Airbnb Lux, according to Bloomberg. The new tier of homes would cater to wealthy travelers seeking more lavish accommodations afforded through penthouses, mansions, and villas. The news comes as no surprise. Airbnb was already headed in this direction as indicated by its purchase of Canadian-based Luxury Retreats in February. The expansion into higher-end properties will no doubt boost its bottom line.