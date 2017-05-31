Why Is Access To Public Records Still So Frustratingly Complicated?

Congress has wide discretion to investigate what it chooses, including the right to issue subpoenas demanding access to potential evidence. But Chaffetz isn’t the only one interested in reading Comey’s notes, which reports have indicated document the president attempting to influence the FBI’s investigation into Russian election interference. The American Civil Liberties Union and Electronic Privacy Information Center have both filed requests under the Freedom of Information Act for the documents.

“While we hope that Congress will be serious about its constitutional oversight role, we believe the issues raised by the Comey memos are so vital that the public should have access to them without delay,” wrote Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU National Security Project, in a blog post.

The Freedom of Information Act, often known as FOIA, has been used by journalists, activists, and private citizens to get access to federal government records since it went into effect in 1967. And every state has passed similar laws that allow the public to get access to state and local records, generally with exemptions for files like records of ongoing investigations or personal medical records. (Florida’s are called the Sunshine Law.) The trouble, say transparency advocates and people who rely on open records laws for their day-to-day work, is that in an era when files can be searched, copied, and transmitted in minutes at minimal cost, many agencies still respond to requests with excessive delays, claims of high processing costs, and files produced in difficult-to-handle formats like scans of printed versions of digital documents.

“We’ve had situations where someone says I want the Excel spreadsheet, but one of the custodians of the record will say ‘no,'” concerned that would make it too easy to tamper with the document, says Daniel Bevarly, executive director of the National Freedom of Information Coalition.

And last year, the Electronic Frontier Foundation published a collection of FOIA horror stories, including a decade-long delay from the Defense Department and a bill from a Texas sheriff’s office for $98 in Wite-Out, presumably used to redact documents.

The problem isn’t universal. Some federal agencies have taken steps to improve how materials are released—for example, a State Department system that includes searchable copies, not just scans, of Hillary Clinton’s much-discussed emails. And some states have adopted laws requiring documents be produced in their original digital formats. “Florida, it’s written into their Sunshine laws, that any information requested be provided in its native format to the petitioner,” says Bevarly. (Those sorts of requirements aren’t always perfectly followed. The EFF’s stories include a report from a MuckRock journalist who contested a request from controversial Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis for $1,200 in photocopying costs for email records, despite a state law requiring digital documents).