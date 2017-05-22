Why It’s So Difficult To Investigate Trump’s Russia Ties

It’s going to be a long, hot summer–or as they say in Russian “жарко как в Аду” (translation: “it’s hot as hell”).

For over a year now, we’ve been reading about Donald Trump’s ties to Russia: his praise of Vladimir Putin, his aides traveling there and getting chummy with Russian officials, and what may or may not have happened in his Moscow hotel suite during the Miss Universe pageant. And political and investigative reporters have been chasing down every lead, from rumors about payoffs through intermediaries and Russian banks supposedly guaranteeing Trump’s debt to offshore accounts and oligarchs allegedly funding his golf courses and hotels. In just the last two weeks, the heat index has ratcheted up even higher with the appointment of a special counsel, congressional committees demanding memos related to Trump’s communications with former FBI director James Comey, the seating of a grand jury in the case of fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, and reports that senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is a “person of interest” in the investigation. But it seems increasingly likely that the president’s real problem could be more related to any cover-up of such entanglements with Russia, such as potential obstruction of justice for apparently trying to pressure Comey into dropping the Russia probe, rather than any sign of collusion or improper financing of Trump or his campaign. That’s because when it comes to Trump’s Russia ties, it keeps getting smoky but there’s no real fire. Even Thursday’s revelation that the Trump campaign had at least 18 undisclosed emails and phone calls with Russian officials noted that there is no evidence yet of collusion with the Kremlin. It’s enough to leave even the best-informed observer simmering with annoyance–how long is this going to take? Even my 8-year-old turned to me the other day and blurted out, “Can’t the NSA tell the FBI what’s really going on with Trump?” Well, be patient because this may take a while. Such an international mystery is complicated by the complexity of multi-layered financial transactions, the notorious inscrutability of Russian politicians and spies, and all of it muddied by layers of internet rumors and conspiracy mongering. In comparison, Watergate–a cover-up of a second-rate burglary–was simpler than your average game of Clue. As reporting legend Bob Woodward told the Washington Post: “And what’s worrisome to a reporter interested in getting facts is, this is so polarized, this is so emotional. This is driven by tweets and assertions from people who don’t really know. It’s too bad we live in this internet culture of impatience and speed, and it does not set us on the road to gathering facts.” Not to mention the legal challenges involved in building a case against a sitting president. As FBI historian Tim Weiner noted last month, the FBI is seeking to gather evidence that can be used in a court of law against the Trump team and it will be “extraordinarily difficult” due to the complexity of a case involving eavesdropping, international espionage, and other factors. As part of its investigation, the FBI recently reached out to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which collects financial transaction data from banks and other money service business likes PayPal and Western Union. It’s a relatively small unit, with about 250 to 300 employees who analyze such data for signs of money laundering and counterterrorism financing and to monitor banks for their compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, among other rules. When the FBI has a criminal investigation, it turns to FinCEN for financial intelligence but “in order for it to be useful, you have a have a nexus to the U.S.,” notes John Cassara, who spent six years as a FINCen analyst. “But if it involves Russia and Cyprus and if that financial flow doesn’t cross the U.S., then they don’t get that info. There is nothing they can do.” In that case, their only option is to request that a foreign FinCEN equivalent–and there is one in Russia and one in Cyprus–check their databases and respond to them. There are over 150 financial intel groups around the world that are part of a body called the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Analysts and they often work together on inquiries. But each group is also affected by politics and in this case it’s doubtful that the Russian group would want to assist the FBI.

