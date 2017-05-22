Why It’s So Difficult To Investigate Trump’s Russia Ties

It’s going to be a long, hot summer–or as they say in Russian “жарко как в Аду” (translation: “it’s hot as hell”).

In that case, their only option is to request that a foreign FinCEN equivalent–and there is one in Russia and one in Cyprus–check their databases and respond to them. There are over 150 financial intel groups around the world that are part of a body called the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Analysts and they often work together on inquiries. But each group is also affected by politics and in this case it’s doubtful that the Russian group would want to assist the FBI. Two Sides To This Ruble Let’s look at the dual tracks of the inquiry. One of them focuses on whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials during the election, implying that the then-candidate’s aides worked with the Kremlin while Russian agents spread fake news and hacked the Democratic National Committee. So far, there are reports of plenty of conversations between Michael Flynn, Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and maybe Roger Stone and Russian officials. None of that is illegal. But we know every little about the content of those conversations beyond reports that Flynn may have discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. And though Flynn and Manafort have received payments from Russian entities, there is no proof yet that they were compensated in return for helping the Russians disrupt our election. It’s the same challenge faced by prosecutors cracking down on municipal corruption–proving a quid pro quo is not easy since it doesn’t usually take the form of someone handing a city official a bag of money while caught on tape making their demands. The second track, which can easily intersect with the first one, is focused on any Russian financing of Trump, either via the Kremlin itself or state-controlled banks and companies. This type of investigation is even more difficult since you’re trying to track the activity of Russian banks, whose transactions are opaque and whose current and former employees are resistant to talking. In addition, such activity is often conducted through shell companies and offshore accounts that are often set up purposely to disguise the money trail. Such shell corporations–whether established in offshore havens like the Cayman Islands or even Delaware–don’t actually have any assets. They just function as pass-through entities, allowing one individual or company to move financial assets from a foreign country to the U.S. The true owners of the assets don’t have to reveal their names; usually only a local lawyer’s name is attached to the company. Often, there are multiple chains, in which a shell company is linked to dozens of other shell companies, making it even more difficult to trace the assets. One major news outlet spent several weeks in the Cayman Islands last fall, looking for offshore accounts linked to Trump and Russia and came up empty, sources tell me. And again, it’s not illegal for an individual, even with criminal ties, to buy a Trump condo (unless it’s proven that those ill-gotten gains were used in the purchase)–and even then it’s difficult to prove that the Trump Organization knew about the source of those funds. And don’t look for much help from FinCEN. “They can’t learn much about shell companies,” even if they’re on U.S. soil, says Cassara. “If there’s no beneficial ownership info, then they don’t get much.” As to the NSA’s role, to answer my son’s question, they’re already collaborating with the FBI, CIA, Treasury Department, and FinCEN on the investigation. A Shell Game The use of such entities was illustrated most prominently in the Panama Papers, the document dump from Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm that helped set up such shell companies.

And that’s just one of Trump’s developments. Several months ago, BuzzFeed put together an interactive TrumpWorld graphic that includes over 1,500 individuals and companies linked to the president in countries around the world–from Brazil to Dubai, Indonesia to Turkey, which also paid former national security adviser Flynn to lobby for its government. And on Monday morning, Flynn reportedly notified the Senate Intelligence Committee that he will plead the Fifth Amendment and not comply with a subpoena seeking documents related to its probe. So, don’t hold your breath waiting for clear answers to these complicated questions–or for a quick resolution of this investigation. It could take at least six months or more. But granted, anything is possible. There could be another “Deep Throat” whistleblower at a high level in government or another massive leak of top-secret documents or the Russians could be up to more mischief. Any any of those things could speed up or delay or even kill any investigation. The truth is out there somewhere.