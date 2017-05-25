Will A Basic Income Mean The End Of Work? Don’t Get Too Excited

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Casino Dividend, as the name suggests, disburses income from the tribal lands casino: 16,000 people get twice-yearly payments–up to $6,000 in total. Again, there was little change in the ratio of people working either full- or part-time, a long-term study by Duke University researchers found. The payments have though improved educational attainment, mental health, and reduced alcohol and cannabis use and dependence.

Meanwhile, in the 1970s, six U.S. states and one province in Canada (Manitoba) took part in negative income tax experiments, where government gave out from between $17,445 to $48,446 for a family of four, then reduced that amount for higher earners, either by taxing the transfer or cutting benefits for each dollar of earned income. Overall, the experiments saw a 4% point decline in employment, the equivalent of men working two weeks less a year, Marinescu says. Only one experiment, in Seattle and Denver (the biggest) saw a big effect: a 7.4% fall in earnings ($1,800 annually) among individuals observed for many years after the experiment ended (perhaps, Marinescu says, because they retired early).

The report compares results from UBI trials with studies into lottery winners. One Swedish study found that winning $140,000 decreases the probability of someone working by about 2% (from a baseline of 77% of the overall population working). But it also found that this effect was entirely gone after 10 years (perhaps because the winners’ money begins to run out).

The evidence so far is not conclusive and a little out of date, but it doesn’t point to large negative effects in terms of employment, health, and education, Marinescu says. If anything, it points to the opposite. Manitoba’s negative income tax (known as Mincome), for example, resulted in a 8.5% decrease in hospitalizations, especially for mental health, accidents, and injuries. For Marinescu, the more interesting question is not what behavioral impacts we might see from UBI, but how to pay for it. Some estimates for a nationwide U.S. UBI put the cost at $1.3 trillion (more than double the defense budget). If we have to slash other public assistance programs or substantially raise taxes, that might seriously affect the results of the UBI itself. Lower-income Americans might get less money overall, harming their health or employment prospects. Or, if we increase taxes, high earners might pay more, with possible ramifications for innovation and hiring trends.

Marinescu is currently polling one alternative payment method: a small carbon tax on fossil fuel products that would be returned as a UBI to everyone in America. Worth about $600 a year, it wouldn’t be a massive rock in the pond. But it would offer a starting point, she says, and kill two birds at the same time: testing UBI and doing something about climate change. Marinescu hopes to identify states most amenable to the idea, helping activists plot a state-by-state political strategy, akin to the campaign for gay marriage and marijuana legalization. Marinescu doesn’t think $600 will make a massive difference to people’s lives, but it would make the UBI idea tangible, leaving room for future expansion.