Will A Basic Income Mean The End Of Work? Don’t Get Too Excited

“ The Future of Not Working ” is how the New York Times headlined a big recent magazine article on universal basic income (UBI). And why not? UBI–the idea of giving all citizens regular payments to cover basic needs–is generally considered a work alternative: a response to the age of extreme automation, when work is no longer available, or a solution that recognizes work as boring and demeaning, and therefore something best left to history. UBI detractors will say if you give people money, they’ll do nothing useful. Fans see UBI as freeing us from pointlessness, allowing us to pursue more creative, socially engaged activities .

In fact, some of this rhetoric could be missing the mark. The evidence from many trials of unconditional cash transfers, including basic income plans, finds little evidence that work (or the desire to work) disappears in conditions of free money. In almost all cases, giving people regular payments hasn’t dampened their thirst for employment. In fact, UBI is a bit like the lottery, says Ioana Marinescu, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, author of a recent paper looking at the relationship between cash transfers and behavior. We may imagine that lottery winners all decamp to Florida (or similar) and sit by the pool all day. Actually, most lottery winners keep clocking in (though presumably less despairingly than before).

“Intuition might tell you, ‘Well if people get this cash, why should they bother working now?’ [We find] the impact on work is very, very small,” Marinescu says in an interview.

Marinescu’s report for the left-of-center Roosevelt Institute looks at data from U.S. and Canadian negative income tax experiments (a form of basic income where incomes are means-tested through the tax system), the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (an ongoing annual payment to all Alaskans ranging from $1,000-$2,000), the Eastern Band of Cherokees casino dividend program (about $4,000 on average), as well as several other studies, including ones covering lottery windfalls. Across several countries, eras, and payment arrangements, the results were similar. People largely continued working even after receiving means not to (or at least the means to work a lot less). “I think that all these countries give fairly consistent results is deeply encouraging. In principle, we can’t expect the same policy to have the same effect [everywhere], but across these studies we see fairly similar effects,” Marinescu says.