Zillow drops copyright infringement claim against popular “McMansion Hell” blog

The online realtor giant had accused the McMansion Hell blog of copyright infringement for using photos uploaded from Zillow on its blog to satirize the architecture of ludicrously large suburban homes and demanded all photos be removed or else legal action would be pursued, reports GeekWire. Many characterized Zillow’s aggressive tone and threats to the popular blog as not only over the top but also having no merit, as Zillow itself does not own the copyright of the photos posted to its site. But after seeking help from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, McMansion Hell creator Kate Wagner has been able to claim victory, announcing that Zillow has agreed not to pursue any legal action against the blog.