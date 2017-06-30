advertisement
Sweden is eliminating income taxes on stock options at startups to boost its tech industry

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Beginning next year the country will cease taxing stock options as income at smaller startups. To qualify, the stock options must come from a startup that is less than 10 years old, has fewer than 50 employees, and has a balance sheet below 80 million kronor (about $9.4 million). The aim of the incentive is to stave off brain drain to other European tech hubs like London and Berlin, reports Bloomberg.

