Elon Musk’s first tunnel will be open next week

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Tesla CEO’s other company, The Boring Company, is close to completion of its first tunnel, reports Engadget. Though Musk hasn’t announced where this first tunnel will be, he has left a series of clues in tweets. Based on the pictures and videos Musk has tweeted, it’s likely that the tunnel will connect the SpaceX building in Hawthorne, L.A. County, to its parking lot just across the road.

