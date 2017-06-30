advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Germany just legalized same-sex marriage

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The country’s Parliament voted overwhelmingly on Friday to allow gay men and lesbians full marital rights, including the ability to adopt children, reports the BBC. In Germany, an overwhelming 83% of the public supports same-sex marriage. When the same-sex margin law goes into effect later this year, Germany will join Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, France, Great Britain, and the Republic of Ireland as the countries that support same-sex marriage.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life