Germany just legalized same-sex marriage

The country’s Parliament voted overwhelmingly on Friday to allow gay men and lesbians full marital rights, including the ability to adopt children, reports the BBC. In Germany, an overwhelming 83% of the public supports same-sex marriage. When the same-sex margin law goes into effect later this year, Germany will join Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, France, Great Britain, and the Republic of Ireland as the countries that support same-sex marriage.