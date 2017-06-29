Things are only getting worse for Justin Caldbeck

Lai left Binary because of its “sexist and sexual environment,” including inappropriate conduct with female staff at company outings, a female-specific dress code and statements about the attractiveness of Lai and other women such as startup founders, according to the lawsuit.

Lai, who said she complained about this misconduct, felt extra pressure once she told Caldbeck she wanted to quit on May 10, 2016. “If you want to leave Binary, I’ll make it happen and make sure you have no narrative,” he told her, according to the complaint, filed Wednesday. He added that if she left, “she would never work again.” She resigned on May 13, 2016, citing a hostile work environment.