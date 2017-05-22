How I’ve Learned To Stop Arrogance From Silently Hurting My Career

Sometimes it starts with an eye roll. Maybe a proposal of yours gets rejected and one you think sounds pretty dumb gets approved in its place. Ugh. You try keeping your feelings to yourself, but your reaction inside is defensive: “They don’t get it!” or, worse, “How could they be so stupid!?”

It’s natural to get frustrated at work, and it’s fine to grab a coworker if you really need to vent. But there’s often an undertone of arrogance to reactions like these, and it can get in your way if you aren’t careful. While you’re busy feeling self-righteous, like the only smart one in the room, you’re probably not thinking, “How could I make it better?” or “Maybe they don’t understand.” Which means you’re asking fewer questions and probably doing lower-quality work than you could be–which in the long run isn’t so good for your career.

Here’s how to avoid all that.

Where Arrogance Really Comes From

“Will I have to dumb down my work to win this business?” I heard that one from a coaching client the other day. The short answer, of course, was no. But the longer one was that my frustrated client would need to figure out why that felt like the only option.

Most of the time, arrogance is used to cover the fear that we’re not really worthy, that we don’t measure up. It’s fear turned upside down and masquerading as superiority. That isn’t too hard to see, at least not in principle. But in practice, it can be tough to correct. Over the long term, this type of reaction can leave you missing out on the best assignments and opportunities of your career. I’ve seen that happen repeatedly in clients, colleagues, and myself.

There’s a reason for arrogance, though, especially when it comes to our work: It’s a self-protection mechanism we set up around things we care about–work we’re really proud of or skills we know we bring to the table. But it also blocks our ability to understand and help others, and there’s no way around it: No matter what you do, collaborating, communicating, and finding common ground is crucial to your own success.

But if those periodic flare-ups of arrogance let you know that something you care about is being questioned or jeopardized, tuning into them differently can help you figure out the underlying fear–and do something more productive about it.