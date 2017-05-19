Let Anderson Paak, Katy Perry, and Frank Ocean Guide You Through This Week In Music

advertisement

What’s in store for this week? Here are our playlist recommendations to get you through the week ahead. Track 1. Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, and Schoolboy Q – Come Down (Remix) This is the sound of summer seventeen–everything old is new again, when James Brown-style vocals meld with hip-hop in Anderson Paak’s latest. This outstanding track is originally from his 2016 full length album, Malibu, and he remixed it for 2017. Track 2. Francis and the Lights, and Chance the Rapper – May I Have This Dance (Remix) Most Creative Person Chance the Rapper shows off his dance moves along with guest vocals from–is that Phil Collins? Strike that… Francis Farewell Starlite of Francis and the Lights. Looks like Chance was born with two right feet. Track 3. Selena Gomez – Bad Liar This track, from the executive producer of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why (oh and she’s also a pop star), is good because it’s a pop departure, more reminiscent of Talking Heads and classic rock than early Katy Perry. While we are on the topic, I’m wondering what Selena Gomez and Chance the Rapper have in common? I have no clue but Petra Collins has been cranking out photo series with the two of them lately. The photographs are a must see.

