How To Trick The Robots And Get Your Resume In Front Of Recruiters

Confession time: I hate applicant tracking systems (ATS) with a burning passion. Why? Because in the name of making things easier for companies by “pre-filtering out” unqualified candidates, the peddlers of ATS software have dehumanized the hiring process and sent a terrible message to jobseekers: Conform to the requirements of our machines, or risk being ignored. Does that sound like a great way to attract the best and brightest?

Now to be fair, ATS software has grown more sophisticated in recent years, moving away from simply tallying up keywords on a resume to studying the context behind them. This means a drive toward substance, and that’s a very good thing.

In this post, I’m going to show you how to communicate that substance in a way that works for these systems, and–here’s the tricky part–also works when a hiring manager is reviewing it.

Use The LinkedIn Profiles Of Competitors To Identify Keywords

A big misstep jobseekers make is trying to use job postings to identify keywords. This is wildly ineffective, because most job postings are a mix of “must have” skills, “good to have” skills, and “pie in the sky” skills that someone decided to stick in at the last minute. Try to play to all of these areas and your resume will end up looking like Frankenstein’s monster.

Instead, I recommend that you create a short list of 10-15 direct competitors. For example, let’s say I’m going after a chief medical officer position. By using LinkedIn’s search function to pull up fellow CMOs, I can quickly gather together the URLs of highly qualified people who currently have this job.

Now, I’m going to scroll down to the “Featured Skills & Endorsements” section of their profiles. These are keywords, and the best part is that they’ve been pre-optimized by going through the LinkedIn system. You don’t need to wordsmith any of these keywords.