This Is The Cutest Love Story You’ll See From A Grocery Store All Day

And quelle surprise, it’s from France.

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A new ad from French grocery and department store Monoprix that tells a sweet little love story using the brand’s creative package design.

WHO: Monoprix, Rosapark

WHY WE CARE: OK, obviously this is an early teen love story aimed right at that tender piece of your heart that still gets goosebumps the same way your 13-year-old self did, even though most of it is now obstructed by a thick layer of cynicism, adult responsibility, and Tinder fatigue.

Set to Big Star’s “Thirteen,” it’s an adorable story well told, but most impressive is how Monoprix is able to seamlessly integrate itself into the narrative without feeling completely phoney. Did you think you’d be reminiscing about a junior high crush today thanks to a grocery store? Me neither.

