Redesigning Hospitals, With Grieving Family Members In Mind

But around six years ago, staff at the hospital realized there was a disparity between the quality of care provided to the patients and the experience of their family and loved ones who had to wait anxiously for hours in the hospital to receive updates, often devastating ones. St. Brigid’s Ward contains the hospital’s acute stroke unit, and for families with relatives in treatment there, it was a grim situation: The family waiting area was housed in a cramped, dimly lit room used mainly for on-the-fly staff meetings and storage; mismatched chairs and plastic tables crowded up against the walls. Their comfort, visitors said, felt like an afterthought.

In 2011, the Mater Hospital received a grant through the Design & Dignity Programme, developed by the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) in 2010 to physically enhance the spaces in hospitals that are especially important to end-of-life care, like family rooms, intensive care unit waiting rooms, and mortuaries. Design & Dignity grew out of a larger supportive program for end-of-life care, the Hospice Friendly Hospitals Program, which The Atlantic Philanthropies funded for around $6 million between 2007 and 2012. (The organization also funds Fast Company‘s coverage of the future of philanthropy.)

That program, and Design & Dignity after it, aimed to draw attention to the fact that while hospitals remain committed to providing the best possible health care to patients, they are often not set up to care for patients at the end of their life–and especially not their grieving loved ones. As Susan Parker, a consultant for Atlantic Philanthropies wrote in a recent case study on the Design & Dignity Programme:

In Ireland, 43% of people who die each year will do so in an acute hospital. While end-of-life advocates argue that one of the key jobs of a hospital is to provide support for dying, death, and bereavement, the reality is that the focus of many hospitals is still on curative care. And the reality is that hospitals can be a difficult place to die.

The revitalization of the St. Brigid’s Family Room in the Mater Hospital was one of those initial pilots. Diarmuid O Coimín, an end-of-life and palliative care specialist, lead the initiative at the hospital; he told Parker in the case study that while some of the Mater Hospital staff immediately saw the benefit of investing in these spaces, others were skeptical that the revamp would have an effect. That skepticism, O Coimín said, was not helped by the fact that in the program’s early days, the answers to many key questions remained elusive: “What are the core elements of a family room? Should it have seating spaces for three people or eight? Is a kitchenette really necessary? Should there be a sofa that converts into a bed so relatives can stay overnight? Would that be a burden on the staff? What do relatives really want?”

Lacking specifics, O Coimín forged ahead, soliciting input from family members in the hospital and looking into research on family rooms in hospitals. Over the course of six months and with a budget of around $50,000, they developed a calm space, clearly delineated from the rest of the hospital with a fresh color scheme, gentle lighting (as opposed to the harsh fluorescents characteristic of medical wards), artwork on the walls, and a breakfast bar. The update generated a positive response from hospital visitors through surveys conducted by the IHF, and following its completion, Mater Hospital staff are fundraising to create a similar family room in each of the complex’s 20 wards; each room will cost between $5,600 and $67,000 to complete.

The Mater Hospital project is just one funded by Design & Dignity, starting in 2011. The organization, through a partnership with the National Lotteries, provided initial funding $2.7 million to 24 hospitals around Ireland to revamp spaces necessary to end-of-life care, including Nenagh Hospital in County Tipperary, where end-of-life conversations with patients’ loved ones were held in a supply closet. The program has proven a success, and to date, 34 projects have been funded; Mary Lovegrove, the Hospice Friendly Hospitals Program coordinator for the IHF, tells Fast Company that by 2021, grants from the program will be distributed to all public acute hospitals in Ireland, with 60 projects being completed, and the Design & Dignity Guidelines developed to supplement the program will be applied to all future health care buildings constructed in the country.