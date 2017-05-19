The Story Behind The Hackathon Project That Helped Inspire The Creation Of Facebook Live

It was the winter of 2012 and then-Facebook user interface engineer Lex Arquette was winding down his four-year tenure at the company. On that particular night, the company was doing one of its now-legendary hackathons–which Arquette had only once before participated in–and somehow he got roped into one last coding hurrah. What he helped create that night, “Live Faces,” paved the way for what we know now as Facebook Live.

The real history of the social network, known for its tight control over its public image, is often hard to decipher. There is the official narrative the company will share with reporters at defined moments, usually coinciding with a product release. There are anonymous accounts told by paranoid employees due to strict nondisclosure agreements. And, when enough time passes, there are those revealing vignettes retold by the people who were there. That’s how I ended up talking to Arquette, who now lives in Hawaii and works at a small startup he founded.

I found him while trying to track down some of the architects of Facebook Live. Amid all the terrible headlines about violent content shared on the platform, I wanted to learn more about how Facebook Live was originally conceived and how the issues it’s now facing were discussed back then. A contact pointed me to Arquette, saying that he was there when the idea was first pitched.

When I reached him, Arquette was more modest, emphasizing that what he helped build in 2012 was not (necessarily) the birth of Facebook Live. It was simply a project he and his friends concocted some five years ago that may have have laid some of the groundwork for Facebook’s video enterprises. Since leaving, he’s heard rumors that his project really was the genesis of Facebook Live–but he’s not necessarily convinced. Still, there are some distinct similarities.

Arquette’s job at Facebook focused on members’ online experiences and how new users were onboarded. The platform was growing fast and he was playing a key role in adapting it to soon attract billions of users. When he first joined Facebook in 2008, he said, “Myspace dominated… I don’t think any of my friends were on [Facebook].” His role was to design a clean and easy way for people to upload their information and understand how the site worked. When it came to design, he said, “Myspace was just a joke.” Thus it was Facebook’s time to strike–when he left in 2012 the site had over a billion users, up from about 100 million when Arquette first arrived.

The Big Idea

In late 2012, Arquette decided to leave the company because he wanted to move back to Hawaii where he grew up and his family lived. During his last few weeks, Facebook was holding a hackathon, in which employees spend a night devising and building a prototype for a new service or feature. At first, he had no desire to take part–he always enjoyed floating from group to group and listening to what the others were building. But this time, over the course of the evening, an idea took shape with fellow employees John Fremlin and Vlad Fridman: What if Facebook had a live video integration?

Facebook hadn’t really dabbled in video yet, beyond a Skype integration; neither had most other social media platforms besides Chatroulette. But the idea the Facebook devs were hatching was a bit different; it was more passive. “We were just shooting the shit at the hackathon,” Arquette told me. Then came this thought: “It would be nice if you could have this feeling,” he said, “this presence of the people you cared about [being near you].” Anyone who wanted to simply broadcast themselves at their computer–doing work, surfing the web, etc.–could do so.