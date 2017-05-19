Why James Comey’s Obsessive Note-Taking Is A Smart Strategy For Surviving Difficult Bosses

If you have ever worked for a manager who is quick to change their mind or are hard to pin down, you probably weren’t too surprised to learn that former FBI director James Comey had been writing notes after his discussions with President Donald Trump .

“If you suspect something might be up with your company or if you have a bumpy relationship with your boss, it’s a good idea to take notes during meetings,” says Nancy Halpern, principal at KNH Associates. And, if it’s awkward to take notes because the meeting was a hallway discussion or a one-on-one over lunch, spend a few minutes afterward writing down what happened. Then send those notes to your home email address because, if you’re let go from your job, you probably won’t have access to your office or work email to collect your files, Halpern says.

While most employees think of contemporaneous notes as a means for covering your tracks with management, they can also help improve your performance by keeping you focused and accountable. Here, six job coaches outline how to use notes to advance your career.

State The Facts

Your notes should include the date and time of the meeting and whether it was the weekly staff meeting, a one-on-one meeting, or a hallway conversation, Halpern says. Simply state what was agreed to, next steps, and who is accountable for each action item. You don’t need to include a minute-by-minute account of who said what. “If you just include facts, it’s much harder to refute it,” she says.

Get Buy-In From Your Boss

Employees with challenging bosses should make it a habit to email their manager a recap of their meeting to confirm assignments and deadlines. “You want to make sure the points you think are important, and your boss also thinks are important,” says Tracey Gritz, productivity expert and owner of The Efficient Office.

Because managers don’t always respond to email, consider sharing your notes at the end of your meeting. “I will turn around my notepad and show my boss what I heard,” says Melissa Hook Shahbazian, an innovation coach and graphic facilitator at Lime. Point to your notes and ask, “Did I hear this correctly? Is this the amount of detail you want me to include in the report?” she says. “This acknowledges that you heard that person and it shows that person you are dedicated to understanding his or her meaning.”