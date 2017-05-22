Here’s Exactly How To Procrastinate On Really Hard Projects

You finally hit “send” on that report you spent all week writing, and you feel great. It was a long slog, but now you can finally pour yourself a well-deserved glass of wine and kick back–or just take a long, guiltless nap. Right?

Actually, you might have the order backward. You probably should’ve paused to treat yourself midway through, not just after finishing. Call it procrastinating if you want, but it might’ve made things easier. Here’s why:

Hard Tasks Get Easier With A Little Time Off

Not all work tasks are created equal. The semester just ended here at the University of Texas, where I teach. That meant I had to assign grades to the more than 90 students in my lecture class. But once I’d graded all their work, my job wasn’t done–I still had a big round of data-entry staring me down.

This is a rote task, not a complex one. Keying grades into the system doesn’t exactly require my best self, cognitively speaking. It just requires putting in the time and making sure everything gets entered accurately. For tasks like this, procrastination is your enemy. The best solution is usually just to put your nose down and then give yourself a little reward when you’re done.

More intellectually taxing work is different. Trying to plow through tasks like those is usually a bad idea. If you don’t procrastinate–within reason–by giving yourself little breaks and rewards along the way, you’ll make things a good deal harder and slower for yourself.

Related: A Simple Brain Hack For More Creative Problem Solving

When Break Time Helps Your Brain

A lot of what you’re asked to do at work demands creative problem solving. For those kinds of projects, it helps to give yourself frequent breaks. Why? Because chipping away at tough problems is actually really taxing on your memory. You’ve got to pull information out of your recollection of past experiences in order to come up with a good solution. So chances are if you’re not making much headway, you’re not actually retrieving anything that’s helpful.

Not only will this eventually frustrate you, it’ll probably keep you focusing on the same bits of information repeatedly, rather than seeing the problem in a new light. As soon as you notice yourself retreading the same ground again and again, that’s your queue to step away from problem for a while. Give your memory a chance to settle–yes, procrastinate a little. Ideally, take a nap or go to bed for the night.