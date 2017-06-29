advertisement
Developer: Apple quietly added VR “Godzilla” mode to Maps in iOS 11

By Mark Sullivan

Apple already had “Flyover” for Maps, which added some pre-scripted animations to the experience, but a new VR mode uses the iPhone cameras and sensors to change the view of the map based on the user’s movements. That’s according to Montreal-based developer Felix Lapalme (he defends his thesis in the comments of the below post). Lapalme says the new mode is powered by Apple’s augmented reality development tools, called ARKit.

I asked Apple for comment on this, but have yet to hear back. I’ll update with any new information.

[Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment America via Wikimedia Commons]

