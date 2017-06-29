Developer: Apple quietly added VR “Godzilla” mode to Maps in iOS 11

Apple already had “Flyover” for Maps, which added some pre-scripted animations to the experience, but a new VR mode uses the iPhone cameras and sensors to change the view of the map based on the user’s movements. That’s according to Montreal-based developer Felix Lapalme (he defends his thesis in the comments of the below post). Lapalme says the new mode is powered by Apple’s augmented reality development tools, called ARKit.
So.. Apple put an awesome VR mode in Apple Maps (powered by ARKit) and didn’t even talk about it in the Keynote ? Wow pic.twitter.com/2ZBBXj4NYM
— Felix Lapalme (@lap_felix) June 27, 2017
I asked Apple for comment on this, but have yet to hear back. I’ll update with any new information.
[Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment America via Wikimedia Commons]