Athleta’s CEO On Balancing Strength With Softness

This spring, when the women’s athletic lifestyle brand Athleta launched the next iteration of its “Power of She” campaign, the company included an ad featuring a 98-year-old yoga teacher , who says, “Anything is possible. Nothing is impossible,” as she strikes a yoga pose with a younger yogi.

Nancy Green, Athleta’s CEO, describes the campaign as a deliberate effort to “break the stereotypes of health and wellness, and what strength and beauty look like by showing much more body-type diversity and age diversity.” In doing so, Athleta, a division of Gap Inc. with 135 stores in the U.S., is joining the ranks of companies, like Dove and Always, that have been fighting how women are portrayed in advertising, “Women are not portrayed well in the fashion media. It causes serious body dysmorphia, psychological problems. I believe we can be a force for good in the world in changing that,” says Green.

Green points out the campaign is also about “supporting and empowering women,” and sharing the stories of nonprofits like I Am Water and Girl Ventures–that are helping women and girls build resilience and confidence. The response to the campaign has been overwhelming, “We’re getting thousands of comments and letters,” says Green. “We heard from a third-grade teacher, who said ‘I took your catalog to the class today, and we were talking about empowerment and bodies and self-imagery. The girls loved it.'” For Green, this is part of changing how a brand can matter in people’s lives. “I’m hoping that we’re going to influence the fashion industry through our success. Because beauty does not come in one size two.”

When Green joined Gap, Inc. in 1986, she was 25 and pregnant with her first child. “Nobody had kids back then at the company. I didn’t think I could do the job because I didn’t see other women that were doing the job as mothers,” she says.

There was one exception–a mother, who worked on the team, pushed Green to come back to work to realize her potential. She persuaded her to just give it a month. It worked, and Grene continued to grow at the company leading to her appointment as CEO of the Athleta brand four years ago, succeeding a series of male predecessors in the role and now leading a team that is 95% female.

Green, in turn, has made it her mission “to make sure I helped everybody I could to be successful at work and in being a mother.” As a manager, she encouraged women to have families but also come back to work and not give up their careers. “I made sure that we got our work done and we were all able to walk out the door when we needed to walk out the door.”

The company offers, Green says, offers a 5-month maternity policy, and makes sure to include planning for mothers to transition back to work. In many other ways, Green says she has tried to build a culture that actively supports families, “We understand that sometimes people need to work from home. We want moms to take kids to their doctor appointments. So we empower our managers to create the flexibility and support that our teams need.”