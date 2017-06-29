IBM’S Watson will use AI to help tennis fans get the most out of Wimbledon

Who needs SportsCenter or TV announcers when IBM’s cognitive computing system, Watson, is on the job at Wimbledon next week? According to Bloomberg , Big Blue has worked out a deal with the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which hosts the famous Wimbledon tournament, to implement Watson to generate automatic highlights, point fans to the best matchups, give directions, and provide analytics.

The automatic generation of highlights is something that’s going to become increasingly important in all sports, as fans have an insatiable appetite for them, and it’s simply not feasible for even the most dedicated technicians to keep up. The NBA, for example, has been using a sophisticated system from Israel’s WSC that is capable of churning out hundreds of highlights every night and automatically sending them out to fans via teams’, or the league’s, Messenger bots.