Anti-cyberbullying crusader Melania Trump defends her husband’s cyberbullying

In the past, Melania Trump has considered herself an outspoken critic of online bullying. In fact, during a speech last year, she pledged that if her husband were elected president, she would use her position as first lady to help fight the scourge of cyberbullying. So, how’s that going?

Well, today Donald Trump tweeted something that can only be described as bullying of the cyber variety. Criticizing the MSNBC show Morning Joe, he tweeted that cohost Mika Brzezinski went to Mar-a-Lago “3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” To recap: This blatantly sexist remark about a TV personality’s appearance came from the president of the United States. He also called her “low I.Q. Crazy Mika.”

So how did Melania Trump react, given her known stance on vicious online insults? A spokesperson gave CNN this statement: “As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

So much for past promises.



