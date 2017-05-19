Axe Searches For Guys, Apple Gets Accessible: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Well, well, well, who would’ve thought the brand that did this , would suddenly be partnering with nonprofits to better understand the challenges men face as the result of masculine stereotypes? It feels a bit like finding out the jock who bullied you in high school is now a social worker.

The brands newest ad illustrates real Google searches guys make, to draw attention to issues surrounding what it calls “toxic masculinity.” It’s part of Axe’s ongoing “Find Your Magic” campaign that launched last year and significantly toned down the brand’s over-the-top bro vibe. At that time, Axe senior marketing director Matthew McCarthy told me the shift reflects a larger cultural attitude change. “Guys today, particularly young guys, are calling bullshit on those archetypes and saying they won’t be constricted or defined by what it meant to be a guy in past generations.” Here, they take things a step further from simply applauding the concept of individuality to actively trying to help guys figure it out. Onward!

Axe “Is It OK For Guys . . .”

What: Newest ad in Axe’s “Find Your Magic” campaign that asks tough questions about masculinity.

Who: Axe, 72andSunny Amsterdam

Why We Care: According to research from Axe and nonprofit Ditch the Label, 72% of young men have been told how a “real man” should behave. By bringing real Google searches to life, the spot helps hit the issue of identity in a way that’s both thought-provoking and challenging.

Lululemon “This Is Yoga”

What: The first global ad film from the athletic/leisure giant aiming to redefine itself beyond yoga pants.

Who: Lululemon, Virtue Worldwide