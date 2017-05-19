From Work’s Hidden Rules To Quitting Early: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned all about the unspoken rules of the workplace that new grads need to tune into, what catches recruiters’ eyes during hours spent poring over resumes, and why quitting things earlier might be the best productivity habit you haven’t tried.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of May 15:

1. New Graduates: These Are The Unspoken Rules Of The Workplace No One Tells You

The transition from college to the workplace can be confusing. Gone are the days of advance notice about assignments, due dates that don’t tend to change, and regular feedback. Suddenly, you’re expected to pick up things that nobody taught you, and you might not have any idea whether that last assignment was a disaster or a masterpiece. Welcome to the real world, college grads! Here are some common norms of the workplace that no one’s probably going to clue you in on.

2. I Review Thousands Of Resumes–Here’s What I’m Really Looking For

Just what catches a recruiter’s eye when they’re sifting through thousands and thousands of resumes? A former investment banking recruiter admits there’s no hard and fast rule, but there are a few key things she always keeps on her checklist. Some tips are pretty simple, like keeping your resume to one page. Others you might not have thought of, like only including work experience that you can really talk about in-depth.