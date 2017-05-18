LinkedIn Data Reveals The Hottest Companies To Work For Right Now

Which companies are those jobseekers eyeing and where are they landing? LinkedIn offers up a list of 50 of the most in-demand companies to work for.

The most-desired workplaces include:

Alphabet Amazon Facebook Salesforce Uber Tesla Apple Time Warner Walt Disney Comcast

LinkedIn says companies were awarded a blended score based on the behavior of the social network’s users–and there were billions of actions by its 500+ million members to mine. LinkedIn analyzed metrics including job application numbers, the number of professionals who viewed a company’s career page, and the amount of time people remained employed at each company.

The top of the list isn’t all that surprising–those tech giants have dominated other “best of” lists pretty consistently in the past. Uber’s recent controversies and toxic culture might make it seem like a bit of a stretch for fifth place. However, LinkedIn’s senior editor Caroline Fairchild addressed this seemingly contradictory ranking by pointing out that year over year, the number of people who view and apply to open positions at Uber is in fact up by more than 35%–but in the aftermath of Susan Fowler’s blog post detailing discrimination and sexual harassment at Uber, those views and applications dropped by 15%.

“When it comes to job applications, views on job postings and retention of new employees, Uber ranked higher than top brands like Apple, Tesla, and the Walt Disney Co. If you look at the number of people Uber is poaching from other top companies, the ride-hailing Goliath is luring more than Amazon, Apple, and its top competitor, Lyft,” Fairchild writes.

It’s interesting to note that benefits and perks outside the traditional offerings of health insurance and 401(k) plans are cited at many of the top companies.

Coming in at #17, Twitter doesn’t track vacation days. Edelman (#48) offers an “Escape” program that provides a select group of employees with $1,500 and a week off to either “live a dream” or “give a dream.”