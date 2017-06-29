With Pray.com, your thoughts and prayers finally have their own app

While Galileo may have suffered in the religion versus science debate, when it comes to tech funding, science is on board—or at least Science Inc. is. The accelerator led the funding round with Greylock Partners and Spark Capital chipping in to help build out the app that serves as a central platform for religious organizations, which TechCrunch describes as like a LinkedIn for religion. It will let tech-savvy churches promote their YouTube sermons and Snapchat channels (both real things), prayer hot lines, and Twitter feeds. It also has tools for group chats and for making charitable donations, which should help everyone on Twitter who sends their thoughts and prayers in the wake of tragedies, put their money where their hearts are.



[Photo: Ben White]