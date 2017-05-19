Can Gamifying The Hiring Process Make It More Effective?

The next time you apply for a job, you may have to play a game on your phone.

Gamifying the hiring process is a relatively new trend in the way companies find talented candidates, but it’s gaining traction, according to Finn Hill, business analyst at GreatRok, a seed fund for early-stage startups in the recruitment industry.

Why Testing Job Candidates Is So Valuable

In a report for Tech Talent Labs, Finn asserts, “2017 is the year of assessment.” He’s referring to the short tests that give potential employers a profile of the candidate to help them determine if they’d be a good fit for the position. There’s been little innovation in these assessments for the past decade, but that seems to be changing now. “This technique is open to an awful lot of human error and is affected heavily by inherent biases in the employer,” Finn points out.

In fact, 95% of companies admit to making bad hires each year because communication channels aren’t used effectively and employers invest resources in less efficient ways to attract talent. According to Talent Board, as many as 88% of employers are allowing more candidates to complete their applications even after they fail screening questions. While over 80% of candidates answer general screening questions during the application process, only 50% are asked for job-specific skills, and less than one-third are asked to take assessments.

But as Josh Millet, founder and CEO of Criteria Corp, is quick to point out, “Research shows that aptitude tests are consistently one of the most predictive factors of job success.” He cites a meta-analysis summarizing 85 years of research from the University of Iowa and Michigan State that finds cognitive aptitude beats out interviews, experience, and education. “The research shows cognitive aptitude to be about twice as predictive as job interviews, three times as predictive as job experience, and four times as predictive as education level,” Millet says.

Making Assessment More Fun (And Effective)

However, Finn notes that assessments can be part of a “bland phase” of a process that could stand to be more engaging.

Taking advantage of data analytics is one way to boost the predictive power of assessments, but gaming is becoming a way to capture another segment of candidates–right on their smartphones. Research from the Boston Consulting Group and Recruit Works Institute reveals that 55% of searches globally happened through internet job sites and 35% via a smartphone.

Fast Company has reported on CodeFight’s Company Bots, which pit applicants against an employer’s bot to solve coding challenges and therefore assess their skill level. Others, like Ketchum, a global marketing and public relations firm, uses an app called LaunchPad to gamify the recruiting process and then measures on creative, digital, written, and visual communications skills.