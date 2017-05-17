- 05.17.17
- 6:06 pm
- events
Meeting Of The Most Creative Minds: FCLA In Photos
Here’s what you’ve missed so far from Fast Company’s third annual exploration of creativity at work.
It’s an unconventional conference to say the least. To help celebrate Fast Company‘s annual list of the Most Creative People in Business, our editorial and events team lined up two days of engaging site visits, lunches, and cocktail parties at companies throughout Los Angeles. Here are a few photos capturing the fun from day one, and you can follow along on Twitter at #FastCompanyLA.