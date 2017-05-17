advertisement
Meeting Of The Most Creative Minds: FCLA In Photos

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

It’s an unconventional conference to say the least. To help celebrate Fast Company’s annual list of the Most Creative People in Business, our editorial and events team lined up two days of engaging site visits, lunches, and cocktail parties at companies throughout Los Angeles. Here are a few photos capturing the fun (day one up top, day 2 below), and you can follow along on Twitter at #FastCompanyLA.

Day 2

