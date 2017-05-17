Use These 10 Creative Photography Hacks To Crush It On Instagram

WHAT: “10 Photography Tricks to Do at Home,” an illuminating video that does just what it says on the tin.

WHO: The team at Cooperative of Photography.

WHY WE CARE: The longer Earth’s residents spend walking around with cameras in their pockets all the time, the higher the stakes of the art game. While some are in it to merely share photos of aging babies with friends and relatives, others are locked in a tournament of visual one-upsmanship. The rule for these photographic warriors is innovate or die. (Well, not literally die–more like resign oneself to strictly brunch photos.)

Standards evolve at lightning speed these days. What once may have seemed amazing on your flickr page is now met with jaded malaise. Luckily, the COOPH crew is here to help. They revealed in previous videos how to achieve impressive effects like the Panodash and the No-Arm selfie. In their latest work, they present the ways of warped perspective, the magic of magnifying glasses, and many more feats of photo mastery. Have a look below and go put some points on the Instagram board this weekend.