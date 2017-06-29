Instagram introduces a troll-tricking layer that filters abusive comments with machine learning

The online wars are filled with trolls and spam. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have pledged to do their part to make them safe places to connect, meaning figuring out ways to reduce abusive comments and spam.

Instagram today is introducing a new tool to help this fight. By using machine learning, the Facebook-owned app is hoping to automatically flag and remove toxic and abusive content. The automatic filter will not let the commenter know that their post was flagged—in fact, it will still be visible to them—but everyone else will just not see it.

Similarly, Instagram is also using machine learning to combat spam messages. You can read more about these new machine learning efforts here.