Here’s why 2007 was the most amazing year—and it’s not just the iPhone

But in fact, 2007 was peppered with tech-related milestones. In March, you had Twitter‘s big coming-out party at SXSW. In October, two young hopefuls named Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia came up with a crazy idea to rent out “air beds” in their San Francisco pad. And in November, Amazon debuted some e-reader thing called the Kindle. Oh, and this is not tech-related, but Time magazine closed out the year in December with a cover story about some up-and-coming politico named Barack Obama (which was actually a real cover).

So there you have it. Pretty amazing year. And by the way, I fully plan to write a Broadway musical about this, so let this post stand as my official announcement.



[Photo: Egor Khomiakov]