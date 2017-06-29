Amazon Prime may soon deliver Olive Garden breadsticks to your dinner table

Earnings calls are the bread and butter of business reporting, but earlier this week they were the breadsticks and salad, too. On an earnings call on Tuesday with Olive Garden’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, CEO Gene Lee announced that Olive Garden has started testing the best way to deliver their latest Italian (-ish) culinary wonders via Amazon Prime, according to CNBC. Lee was sparse on details, only going so far as to say the company would “continue to partner with them and see if we can make that work.” So, as of now, it’s unclear how this will work with Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta bowl or their unlimited salad and breadsticks, but we can’t wait to find out. (Sausage-stuffed giant rigatoni delivered via drone, perhaps?)