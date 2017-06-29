Prime Day is incredibly lucrative for Amazon

July 11 is the next Prime Day when Amazon Prime customers can grab great deals on everything from televisions to e-books. This will be the third annual Prime Day, which means Amazon is making enough to consider it worthwhile. But just how much extra money does Amazon make on Prime day? As CNBC reports, analysts peg the figure at anything from $500 million to $600 million in years past, but many are expecting Amazon to bring in a much bigger haul this year.