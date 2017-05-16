“Rick and Morty” Did a Crossover with “Alien: Covenant” and It’s Perfect

WHAT: The best 45 seconds of sponsored content you’re likely to see this year.

WHO: The creative team behind Rick and Morty, and the marketing muscle of Alien: Covenant.

WHY WE CARE: Ridley Scott tends to approach the task of content-driven marketing for his latter-day Alien films with the same crazed gusto one might put into prying a facehugger alien from their face. With Alien: Covenant gutting some unlucky space explorers in theaters later this week, Scott is pulling out all the stops again–which also entails teaming up with another set of often-unlucky space explorers. Rick and Morty, Adult Swim’s hilarious, mind-bending hit, recently dropped the first episode of its as-yet unscheduled third season. Now, the two titular heroes have landed themselves on a seemingly doomed space mission to a planet inhabited by xenomorphs.

For a short piece of cross-promotional material, this clip captures the essence of the show exactly. And considering that Rick and Morty’s travels sometimes lead to encounters with phenomena inspired by actual sci-fi movies, it doesn’t seem very far from something that might actually happen on the show.