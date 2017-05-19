What Neurodiversity Is And Why Companies Should Embrace It

What if we’ve been thinking about our brains in the wrong way? What if traits like ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and others weren’t thought of as “disorders,” but as brain makeups that are not only natural but also contain unique gifts and contributions?

That’s the thinking behind the concept of neurodiversity, a framework that embraces the variety of brain makeups found in the human species. Neurodiversity is also a categorization of identity that is overlooked and underserved in the workplace. From the interview processes to decision making, most of our workplace environments are built around things like eye contact, noisy group work, and generally overstimulating settings–in other words, they are built for more”neurotypical” people.

How Businesses Benefit From A Neurodivergent Workforce

A few companies have embraced neurodiversity. Earlier this month, Yahoo announced its new Neurodiversity Employee Resource Group (ERG) intended to help neurodivergent individuals be open about their strengths and challenges and get their needs accommodated in the workplace. The ERG was spearheaded by Margaux Joffe, Yahoo’s head of production, global marketing department, who also has ADHD and founded The Kaleidoscope Society for women with ADHD.

“This goes way beyond the personal, and there is absolutely a business case for embracing neurodiversity at work,” Joffe tells Fast Company. She explains that what often stands in the way is a lack of knowledge at a company for how to approach subjects such as neurodivergence. “This is especially true for women and people of color who already feel like they have to work harder to overcome unconscious bias.

“It took me one year to disclose my condition, as I wanted to be able to prove myself free of any additional bias. Once I came out to my boss [about having ADHD] and told him I wanted to launch an employee resource group for neurodiversity, he supported it 100%,” says Joffe. “Many times, the only thing holding us back is thinking we need to work like others. Build on your strengths and be fearless. This goes for everyone.”

Bay Area aikido entrepreneur and writer Nick Walker agrees about the importance of embracing differences at work. As he shares in his blog about being autistic, “The greater the diversity of the pool of available minds, the greater the diversity of perspectives, talents, and ways of thinking–and thus the greater the probability of generating an original insight, solution, or creative contribution.”

Indeed, many of the world’s great scientists, artists, and entrepreneurs have dyslexia or ADHD or other traits. As Walker explains, “In any given sphere of society, we only get the benefit of the contributions of those individuals who are empowered to participate. And we only get the full benefit of a given individual’s unique potential if that individual is empowered to participate without being forced to suppress their differences.”