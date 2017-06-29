Station F, the world’s largest startup campus, just opened in Paris

The 34,000-square-meter (around 111,550 square feet) incubator is located in a former railway depot and will house 1,000 startups, which are expected to move into the space in early July, reports the New York Times. Major tech companies like Amazon and Facebook are backing the incubator, while Microsoft will be basing its newest AI startup program there. Other companies such as gaming giant Ubisoft and Japanese messaging app Line will also house programs at Station F.
In March, we wrote about how Paris is becoming a beacon of innovation under the leadership of its mayor, Anne Hidalgo. Read that story here.
